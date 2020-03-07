Man shot and killed at Airbnb rental home in Barrington Hills

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in a northwest suburban Aibnb rental home.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Barrington Hills home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.



The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside of the area, according to police. After some type of disagreement, there were gunshots.

The deceased male victim has not yet been identified.

When officers arrived in the morning, investigators said some of the party-goers had already taken off.

Barrington Hills police are calling this an isolated incident.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Airbnb released a statement about the shooting, "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."

No one is in custody, as of late Saturday.

Police said they've been in contact with the property owner.
