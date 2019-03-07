Man killed in NW Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed while crossing a street on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.A 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at about 4:14 a.m. in the 3000-block of Cicero Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have blocked off Cicero Avenue to investigate. CTA #54 buses have been temporarily re-routed via Diversey, Laramie and Belmont.Chicago police are investigating.