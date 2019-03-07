Man killed in NW Side hit-and-run

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed while crossing a street on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

A 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at about 4:14 a.m. in the 3000-block of Cicero Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have blocked off Cicero Avenue to investigate. CTA #54 buses have been temporarily re-routed via Diversey, Laramie and Belmont.

Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
belmont craginhit and runchicago crime
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
Police: Columbia College student says she was stabbed, robbed in Grant Park
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis to be released soon
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy, chance for snow late Thursday
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
Show More
6 charged in Harvey corruption investigation, feds say
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Chicago named No. 1 city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News