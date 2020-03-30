Man, 21, critical after shooting on Lake Shore Drive in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning while riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 21-year-old was riding in the back seat of a vehicle traveling northbound around 12:05 a.m. when a gray sedan pulled alongside the car in the 1300-block of South Lake Shore Drive.

The occupants of the sedan flashed gang signs at the victim's vehicle before someone in the back seat fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the face.

The driver of the vehicle took the 21-year-old to Rush University Hospital and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He is in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopchicago shootingchicago crimeman shotlake shore drive
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News