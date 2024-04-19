'American Idol' alum and Grammy winner Mandisa dies

Mandisa wowed on season 5 of the singing competition show in 2006.

Mandisa, who competed on season 5 of "American Idol" and went on to become a successful Christian recording artist, has died.

A rep for the singer confirmed to ABC News that Mandisa was found dead in her home on April 18.

Mandisa performs during the Dove Awards Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

"At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details," the rep stated. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



