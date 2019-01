Thieves targeted the Los Angeles home of boxer Manny Pacquiao while he was fighting in Las Vegas.Police say a burglary was reported Sunday afternoon at Pacquiao's home in the Larchmont neighborhood.Pacquiao's spokesman says it happened at about the time the famed fighter was in the ring defeating rival Adrien Broner.According to police, the suspects entered the house, ransacked it and took off.They did not say what was stolen.