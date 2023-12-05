The Manteno Village Board voted to rezone property for a Gotion electric vehicle battery factory on Monday.

Manteno Village Board votes to rezone property for Gotion EV battery factory

The area will now be zoned as heavy industrial.

Some residents are outraged at the decision, and shouted during the voting process.

The roughly $2 billion Chinese-owned Gotion manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 2,600 new jobs in Manteno.

But, that's not easing some residents' concerns about the plant coming to their town.

Production is expected to begin at the plant next year.