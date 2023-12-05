WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Manteno Village Board votes to rezone property for Gotion EV battery factory

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 5:20AM
Manteno Village Board votes to rezone property for EV battery factory
EMBED <>More Videos

The Manteno Village Board voted to rezone property for a Gotion electric vehicle battery factory on Monday.

MANTENO, Ill. (WLS) -- The Manteno Village Board voted to rezone property for a new EV battery factory.

The area will now be zoned as heavy industrial.

Some residents are outraged at the decision, and shouted during the voting process.

The roughly $2 billion Chinese-owned Gotion manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 2,600 new jobs in Manteno.

But, that's not easing some residents' concerns about the plant coming to their town.

Production is expected to begin at the plant next year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW