Man accused of shooting brother at Fox Lake, Illinois restaurant before turning gun on self ID'd

A shooting in Fox Lake at Dockers Restaurant between two brothers left one dead and the other critically injured, police said.

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting his brother before turning the gun on himself outside a north suburban restaurant Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Marciano Martinez, 63, of Fox Lake traveled to his brother's restaurant, of which they used to be co-owners, about 1 p.m., the Lake County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Martinez confronted his brother about an ongoing feud, and shot him, officials said.

The argument initially took place in the kitchen at Dockers Restaurant, which is located in the 0-100 block of West Grand Avenue in Fox Lake. The 56-year-old victim was able to get outside, but Martinez followed him and continued shooting, officials said.

The brother collapsed outside after being shot multiple times.

Martinez fatally shot himself, just outside the restaurant before first responders arrived, officials said.

The 56-year-old man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he remains, with critical injuries.

Neighbors who know the owner are now heartbroken for him and his family. Norine Hileman said he is like a son to her.

"My best friend, he called me every single day, 'Mom, how are you? Mom, do you need anything?'" she said.

There were other people in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, police said.

