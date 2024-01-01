Man charged with shooting woman to death in front of her children in South Austin, records show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman, who had an order of protection against him, in front of her children on the West Side earlier this month, records show.

Kenneth Brown, 44, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting, Chicago police said.

Brown allegedly shot 34-year-old Maria Roque multiple times just before 6:30 a.m. that day in the South Austin neighborhood's 500 block of North Long Avenue. According to court records, the shooting happened in front of Roque's kids.

Court records show Roque had an active order of protection against Brown.

Brown appeared in court on Sunday and will remain in custody.

