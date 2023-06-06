Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks at FreedowmWorks headquarters on Nov. 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Mark Meadows testified before grand jury in special counsel's Trump investigation, sources say

Former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the special counsel's investigations into former President Trump, ABC News sources said.

Sources tell ABC News that Meadows answered questions on both Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear exactly when Meadows testified.

Meadows did not immediately respond to ABC's request for comment.