Nick Fury finally gets solo project in Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Secret Invasion'

Fifteen years after he first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson is finally the star of his own solo project.

"Secret Invasion," the first TV series in Marvel's Phase 5 debuts on June 21.

Samuel L. Jackson has been in 10 MCU films, plus the post-credits scene in 2008's "Iron Man," where we first meet Nick Fury.

Add to that, he's appeared on the Marvel shows "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "What If...?"

Now, the story is all his.

"It's interesting that we finally get to this place where they want to tell the Nick Fury story," Jackson said. "People can expect intrigue. They can expect heartbreak, and they can expect to be hit with some real-world problems about immigration and global terrorism."

Fury is back from "The Blip," and finds himself disoriented.

The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. is called back into action to face extraterrestrials.

"He's come back to Earth to do a job that we need him to do," said director Ali Selum. "He's also battling demons and questioning fears and, after two episodes, we don't know if he can do that or not."

Fury is up against Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik, a Skrull leader spearheading the hostile takeover.

"I think this is one of the darker things that Marvel has done," Ben-Adir said. "It kind of goes from a thriller into a kind of Western showdown."

Fury is fighting this one alone, without the help of The Avengers.

Olivia Colman plays Sonya Falsworth, Fury's unwilling ally. The Oscar winner is new to the MCU.

"Often when you go to a new job, and especially if it's already established, you can feel like the new girl at school and it can be slightly scary," Colman said.

"You don't know where everyone goes for lunch."

Jackson added, "You get to sit at the cool table."

Colman agreed, saying the Marvel family "really is a family."

Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos. He calls the series "gobsmacking."

"Wait until you see what the mighty, mighty Nick Fury has to contend with."

"It's very enlightening," said "Game of Thrones'" Emilia Clarke, who plays G'iah, "and I feel very privileged and very lucky to be a part of it."

"Secret Invasion" debuts June 21 on Disney+.

