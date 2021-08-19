marvel

The final trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' is here and we have a new villain

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

The final trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' is here

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for "Eternals," directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

The latest teaser follows the first "Eternals" trailer released in May.


The film features Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan in the story of an immortal alien race battling the Deviants.

Jolie plays elite warrior Thena.

The trailer also shows the Celestials, which appeared in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Eternals" takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." According to Marvel's website, "the wise and spiritual Ajak (played by Salma Hayek) explains the situation at hand to Ikaris (played by Richard Madden), 'Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe. But the people of this planet brought everyone back with a snap of a finger.'


"However, the events has caused an unexpected conflict for them, 'The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin.' Unfortunately, they only have seven days."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarvelotrc
MARVEL
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
Jolie says diverse representation in Marvel's 'Eternals' is important
Randall Park guest stars, directs 'Doogie Kamealoha'
'Shang-Chi' to make streaming premiere on Disney+ Day
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News