Matteson shooting at youth football game leaves 2 injured, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 28, 2023 11:23AM
2 shot at Matteson youth football game
Matteson police said two adults were wounded in a shooting at a youth football game Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two adults were wounded in a shooting at a youth football game in Matteson Saturday night, police said.

The youth football game was being played at the Matteson Community Center. Police arrived at about 6:09 p.m. and stabilized the two victims before paramedics arrived to transported them to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two men. Police said one of the men started shooting, wounded two others.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130.

