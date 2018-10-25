Mike Carney was a popular barber in Harvey who styled the likes of Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (right).

A Matteson man is wanted for murdering a Harvey man in front of his 5-year-old daughter, according to police.Harvey police put out an arrest warrant for Perry "PJ" Gosa, 27, Thursday for the murder of Mike Carney, a popular barber who styled athletes including Chicago Bears Khalil Mack and Prince Amukamara.Carney was driving his girlfriend's car toward Harvey on Oct. 21 with his daughter in the car. Carney stopped at a local gas station, at which point Gosa walked up to the car and shot him twice in the head, police said. The young girl was unharmed.Possibly fearing for his daughter's safety, Carney, critically wounded, drove to the 14900-block of Copper Avenue, where Harvey police said they discovered him and his daughter in the car. He was pronounced dead upon his arrival at Christ Hospital.Police characterized Gosa as a jealous ex-boyfriend of Carney's girlfriend and said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.Gosa was described as a 27-year-old Black man standing 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. On the day of the shooting, Gosa was seen driving a black Monte Carlo, which was located at his Matteson home.Carney was shot with a .45-caliber gun that has not been recovered, police said.Anyone with information or sightings of Gosa is asked to call Harvey police at 708-331-2131.