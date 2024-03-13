'My Fair Lady' musical now playing in Chicago

"My Fair Lady" the musical is in Chicago for five nights only at the Nederlander Theatre.

"My Fair Lady" the musical is in Chicago for five nights only at the Nederlander Theatre.

"My Fair Lady" the musical is in Chicago for five nights only at the Nederlander Theatre.

"My Fair Lady" the musical is in Chicago for five nights only at the Nederlander Theatre.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a Broadway classic with songs to match.

"My Fair Lady" is in Chicago for five nights only.

The musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who wants to transform Eliza into his idea of a proper lady.

The two stars of the show, Anette Barrios-Torres plays Eliza and Jonathan Grunert is Professor Higgins, joined ABC7 to talk about the show.

They spoke about how they prepared for the show, their favorite moment or song in the show and what makes the show relatable today.

"My Fair Lady" is playing now at the Nederlander Theatre through Sunday.

The show is recommended for those eight and over and it's almost three hours long.

Tickets start at $23.

For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.