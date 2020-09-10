Mayor Lori Lightfoot to release details on Chicago lead pipe replacement program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce details on Chicago's plan to replace lead pipes Thursday.
Chicago has the most lead service lines in the nation. The federal government has declared them a public hazard that can lead to contaminated water.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Department of Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
