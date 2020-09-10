Health & Fitness

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to release details on Chicago lead pipe replacement program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce details on Chicago's plan to replace lead pipes Thursday.

Chicago has the most lead service lines in the nation. The federal government has declared them a public hazard that can lead to contaminated water.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Department of Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootlead
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
JCPenney expected to sell to Simon and Brookfield for $1.75B
Show More
Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop: police
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
Chicago Weather: Cool, stray showers Thursday
Rhoni Reuter murder case: Yang's lawyer to release details on DNA evidence
Man critical after jumping into Lake Michigan on Gold Coast
More TOP STORIES News