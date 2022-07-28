Woman charged with child abduction for Maywood incident that triggered Amber Alert

An Amber Alert in Maywood, Illinois has been canceled after a 3-year-old girl who was abducted during a DCFS visit was found safe, police said.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is charged with child abduction for an incident that triggered an Amber Alert in west suburban Maywood.

Please note: The video above is from a previous report

Shaina K. Davis, 31, has been charged with one count of child abduction for allegedly abducting her 3-year-old daughter during a DCFS visitation Tuesday. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and is scheduled back in court on August 16.

The Amber Alert was issued at 12:45 p.m. by Maywood police, who said the girl is listed as a protected party from her mother in an active order of protection.

Police said the child was taken at 9:53 a.m. after a DCFS worker reported that the child was forced by the suspect into a vehicle driven by an unknown person, who may have been a rideshare driver.

"To the best of our knowledge, I guess the DCFS worker was having a conversation and she took the baby outside the view of the DCFS worker," Maywood Police Chief Elijah Willis said.

Authorities eventually located the vehicle and determined that it was not associated with the kidnapping. At that time, both the child and the suspect were still missing.

Maywood police said their investigation revealed the woman was dropped off by an Uber in La Grange. Further investigation led them to a home in the western suburb, which police believed to be the mother's home.

With the help of La Grange officers, Maywood police breached the home and found the girl and her mother in a bedroom together.

The Amber Alert was canceled at 2:26 pm. after the toddler was found safe.

In a statement, DCFS spokesperson Bill McCaffrey said: "The Department of Children and Family Services is extremely grateful for the efforts of law enforcement to quickly find the young girl. We will continue to offer our support and services to the youth and family. We are reviewing the incident to determine that all protocols were followed."