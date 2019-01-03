Customer arrested for assaulting McDonald's employee over straw

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida --
A man is under arrest after authorities say he grabbed the shirt of a Florida McDonald's employee and tried to pull her over a counter.

The employee responded by punching the customer several times in the face at the St. Petersburg restaurant on Monday.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw.

"He was yelling and walking toward the counter and the young lady behind the counter told him that is the law now, we're not allowed to have straws in the lobby," said witness Brenda Biandudi told WFTS-TV.

The new law, which took effect January 1 in St. Petersburg, says restaurants can't have straws out. Instead, customers must request the straw. In 2020, plastic straws will no longer be allowed in restaurants at all and businesses will have to find an alternative.

St. Petersburg police say the video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James' shirt. James responded by hitting him several times.

Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.

Taylor is being represented by the public defender's office, which didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
