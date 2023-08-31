The Warp Corps founder spoke on a Woodstock, IL documentary debut on drug addiction, suicide and homelessness Wednesday.

Documentary to debut Friday in McHenry County, covering drug addiction, suicide and homelessness

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A documentary debuts Friday night, highlighting the growing crisis of drug addiction, suicide and homelessness in suburban Chicago.

It also focuses on an organization in Woodstock attempting to help the community out of the struggle.

Warp Corps founder Rob Mutert and head of business operations Clay Mutert joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/8683485/prevention-through-engagement-woodstock-woodstock-opera-house for tickets to the screening.

General admission is $25, and VIP tickets, which include a pre- and post-show cocktail hour and priority seating, are $60.

And visit www.warpcorps.org for more information on the organization.