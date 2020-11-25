Chicago police investigating after attempt to pull down McKinley Park statue, monument spray-painted

Chicago police said an unknown person or group vandalized a statue on city of Chicago property just before 4 a.m. A rope was thrown around it in an attempt to bring it down with a vehicle, and the statue was spray-painted with graffiti, police said.
No one was in custody later Wednesday, and police did not have a description of whomever committed the act.
The statue is in the 3700-block of South Archer Avenue, and appeared to be a monument to William McKinley in McKinley Park.
Area One detectives are investigating.
