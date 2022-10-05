Meals on Wheels Chicago preparing for Celebrity Chef Ball

Meals on Wheels Chicago is preparing for its signature fundraiser, the Celebrity Chef Ball.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Meals on Wheels Chicago is preparing for its signature fundraiser, the Celebrity Chef Ball.

It's a fine dining experience where guests get their own team of chefs and a mixologist presenting a six-course meal.

"My business partner Emmanuel and I believe that making sure that making sure people have good food, that's one of the core things that we do," said Chef Andrew Zimmerman of Sepia and Proxi.

The event raises money for Meals on Wheels Chicago, which provides meals to low-income seniors and people living with disabilities.

"The donations go to work tomorrow, immediately," said Heidi Clifton, Meals on Wheels Chicago. "We've never had a wait list, which is just astounding."

The ball is October 14th. You can learn more here.