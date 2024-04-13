1st case of measles reported in DuPage County since 2009, health officials say

Case does not appear to be linked to new arrival shelters in Chicago, officials say

A case of measles is being reported in DuPage County. It's the first since 2009.

A case of measles is being reported in DuPage County. It's the first since 2009.

A case of measles is being reported in DuPage County. It's the first since 2009.

A case of measles is being reported in DuPage County. It's the first since 2009.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A case of measles is being reported in DuPage County.

The DuPage County Health Department said it's the first case of measles identified in the county since 2009.

Health officials said they are working to figure out how the person caught the illness. But they said the case does not appear to be linked to new arrival shelters in Chicago.

"With an increasing number of measles cases being identified, being up to date with measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones," said Adam Forker, Executive Director, DuPage County Health Department. "Measles is highly contagious but thankfully, the MMR vaccine is effective at preventing measles and remains by far the best protection against measles for people of all ages."

Measles is a serious respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever and is capable of leading to pneumonia and other complications. Measles symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.