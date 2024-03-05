Chicago pet care company gets funding on 'Shark Tank'

Mella Pet Care is getting an investment deal with entrepreneur Mark Cuban after appearing on the ABC show "Shark Tank."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're Chicago proud of a local company based in Lakeview.

The company sells health monitoring solutions for veterinarians and pet owners.

Products include the first-ever noninvasive underarm thermometer for pets.

"I am excited to partner with Mella Pet Care and support their mission of improving the lives of pets and pet owners," Cuban said. "Their innovative product line aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of today's pet-centric society. Together, we will disrupt the pet care industry and bring forth solutions that empower pet owners and enhance the well-being of our beloved four-legged friends."

"Who knew pets could fish? How do we at Mella Pet Care know - because Mella just hooked a great white shark! We are honored and elated to have received an investment closing our Shark Tank deal with Mark Cuban," said Anya Babbitt, chief executive officer & co-founder of Mella Pet Care. "His expertise, vision, network, and passion for pets and innovation will expedite the expansion of Mella's product offerings reaching a broader customer base. With Mark's support, we at Mella are confident in our ability to revolutionize pet care and make a positive impact on the lives of pet owners and their furry companions."