Men's clothing specialist Kiyoshi Martinez talks about the top trends in men's fashion.

Top trends in men's fashion for this season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ever-evolving world of men style is always changed. Each year, fashion is supposed to evolve into fresh and updated looks.

So, ABC 7 Eyewitness News invited men's clothing specialist Kiyoshi Martinez to talk about the top trends in men's fashion. Martinez is from the Logan Square area.

Per Martinez, the top trends this season are Monochromatic tailoring, statement overcoats and quilted vests. To connect with Kiyoshi Martinez, click here.