NAMI Chicago shares mental health hotline, services ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988. The lifeline is free, confidential and open 24/7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is observed as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, the Biden Administration revealed its National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.

It's the first time the National Strategy has been updated in a decade.

Some of the key points include more support for mobile crisis response reams, youth suicide prevention activities and implementing resourceful tools in schools.

CEO of NAMI Chicago Alexa James joined ABC7 to talk about suicide prevention.

"You don't have to be in crisis to reach out for help," James said. "We can coach you on having conversations with your community."

NAMI Chicago's free and confidential helpline is (833) 626-4244. It's available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The local organization also has support groups for families, LGBTQ+, anxiety, and more.

To learn more about the support groups and classes, click here.

