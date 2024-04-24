Josselyn launching capital campaign to expand community-based mental health care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month so we're shining an early spotlight on a local organization called Josselyn which provides community-based mental health care to everyone, young and old.

Josselyn's CEO and president Susan Resko joined ABC7 to talk about the group's mission, who they serve and what makes them different from other mental health care organizations.

Josselyn is holding a launch event Wednesday for their 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign.

