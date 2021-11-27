Managing your mental health during the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holidays can be stressful on all Americans, especially those dealing with their mental health.
Large gatherings, parties, social events and the pandemic have created a need for everyone to navigate the holidays.
-Start with a positive mindset and leave the baggage behind.
-Detour around your triggers.
-Slow down on emotional responses and take time to see the bigger picture.
-Stop at old causes of conflict and view the potential change and growth that may have occurred.
-Avoid the potholes (hot buttons) of conversation (politics, religion, and hot button issues).
-Take the scenic route. If you need to get up from the table and take a walk outside, go do it!
-Revisit old memories, but only the good ones!
-Unpack the following words from your holiday vocabulary: Why, But, and Should.
-Bring your best self!
You can also get help with several resources in Chicago.
