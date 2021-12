Managing your mental health during the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holidays can be stressful on all Americans, especially those dealing with their mental health.Large gatherings, parties, social events and the pandemic have created a need for everyone to navigate the holidays.-Start with a positive mindset and leave the baggage behind.-Detour around your triggers.-Slow down on emotional responses and take time to see the bigger picture.-Stop at old causes of conflict and view the potential change and growth that may have occurred.-Avoid the potholes (hot buttons) of conversation (politics, religion, and hot button issues).-Take the scenic route. If you need to get up from the table and take a walk outside, go do it!-Revisit old memories, but only the good ones!-Unpack the following words from your holiday vocabulary: Why, But, and Should.-Bring your best self!You can also get help with several resources in Chicago.