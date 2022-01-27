By the Hand Club for Kids helps with social, emotional learning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pandemic is tough on mental health. When it comes to young people.. the Surgeon General's office says a recent study found 25% are experiencing depression and 20% are dealing with anxiety.
By the Hand Club for Kids works with kids in some of Chicago's under-resourced neighborhoods.
"By the Hand Club is a holistic, Christ-centered after-school program where we literally take kids by the hand from kindergarten and walk with them all the way through graduating," said Daniel Bell, Social Emotional Learning Specialist.
Bell says he's noticed problems with kids' social growth after spending so much time remote learning. He works with kids to help them. Part of his job is to work directly with students.
"We're working on things like impulse control, anger management, conflict resolution," said Bell.
If you're interested in helping, Bell says By the Hand Club is always looking for volunteers.
