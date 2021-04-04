Shopping

Mercadito market returns to Logan Square, showcasing Latino culture

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mercadito returned to Logan Square Sunday, showcasing colorful crafts and Latino culture.

"Not only Mexican but we have Ecuadorian, we have Guatemala. Guatemala, Puerto Rican people, we also have Chileno people," said organizer Araceli Carrillo.

Carrillo said the Mercadito, at times, can include food and dancing, adding that it's for everyone to enjoy together.

"Spend time with the community, with the friends, with the family members, and have fun," she said.

The stalls, just off the corner of South Kedzie Avenue and West Wrightwood Avenue, feature jewelry, soaps and more.

The market draws in shoppers including Montserrat Alsina.

"I think it's awesome," Alsina said. "I think it needs to happen more and this work that they're doing is essential to share the culture."

Alsina is Venezuelan and said she sees Mercaditos like this as a great way to support artisans and explore in your own backyard.

"Especially now you can't really travel that easily. So it's nice to have the items," she said.

The next Mercadito is scheduled for Mother's Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
