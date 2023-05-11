Mercy Home for Boys & Girls to host its 15th Annual 'Have Mercy!' spring gala Friday

Chicago's Mercy Home for Boys and Girls will be hosting its 15th annual "Have Mercy" spring gala.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday, the Associated Board of Mercy Home for Boys and Girls are hosting their spring event that benefits kids in crisis.

It's called the "Have Mercy" gala. It is Friday, May 12 at the Theater on the Lake, located at 2401 North Lake Shore Drive in Chicago from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Attendees will be gathering for a night of dancing and live entertainment, along with food and drink for a good cause. All proceeds will support the organization's mission of helping children who have suffered abuse, neglect, poverty, violence, and even abandonment the therapeutic, academic, and vocational support they need to heal from the traumas of their pasts and build success for their futures. Leaders have community-based programs, which offers a safe home, emotional healing, education and life-changing opportunities.

And the 2023 "Have Mercy" gala helps supports that mission. For information about tickets, click here.

Mercy Home has been serving the community since 1887. For information on how you can get involved, click here.