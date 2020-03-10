Mercy Home's 'March for Kids' campaign helps Chicago children seeking refuge from trauma

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local organization will be collecting donations for a good cause this St. Patrick's Day in Chicago.If you are out and about, you may see volunteers from Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. They'll be collecting donations to help provide good homes to kids who need one in Chicago.It's all part of Mercy Home's "March for Kids" campaign. Joe Wronka spoke with ABC 7 Chicago about the program Tuesday.For about 133 years, Mercy Home has provided a safe home for children to seek refuge from trauma, Wronka said. Those individuals bring many strengths and skills, and the organization seeks to help them find success.Visitfor more information.