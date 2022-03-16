Chicago broadcast TV legend Merri Dee, who survived kidnapping, shooting in 1971, dead at 85

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary Chicago broadcaster Merri Dee has died at age 85.The local television star worked on-air for WGN-TV in the 70s and 80s and later served as the station's director of community relations.In 1971, Dee and a guest on her show were kidnapped while sitting in her car outside WSNS-TV studios. Dee was made to drive to a remote location and both she and her guest, amateur psychic Alan Sandler, were both shot in the back of the head. Sandler was killed in the attack and Dee nearly died. Samuel Drew was later convicted in the attack.Her near-death experience inspired her to become a strong voice and advocate for victims of gun violence.According to her website bio, Dee lobbied state and city politicians and assisted in the passage of Illinois' first Victims Bill of Rights law, legislation that has served as a model for other states.She went on to become an author and a motivational speaker.Her family says she passed away peacefully in her sleep overnight.Her website, merridee.com, will be updated with