Chicago broadcast TV legend Merri Dee, who survived kidnapping, shooting in 1971, dead at 85

Legendary Chicago broadcaster Merri Dee has died at age 85.
The local television star worked on-air for WGN-TV in the 70s and 80s and later served as the station's director of community relations.
In 1971, Dee and a guest on her show were kidnapped while sitting in her car outside WSNS-TV studios. Dee was made to drive to a remote location and both she and her guest, amateur psychic Alan Sandler, were both shot in the back of the head. Sandler was killed in the attack and Dee nearly died. Samuel Drew was later convicted in the attack.
Her near-death experience inspired her to become a strong voice and advocate for victims of gun violence.
According to her website bio, Dee lobbied state and city politicians and assisted in the passage of Illinois' first Victims Bill of Rights law, legislation that has served as a model for other states.
She went on to become an author and a motivational speaker.
Her family says she passed away peacefully in her sleep overnight.
Family statement:
With great sadness,our family announces the loss of our beloved matriarch,
the brightest light in our lives, Merri Dee, who died peacefully in her sleep at home. As you can imagine our family is simply heartbroken and ask for privacy at this time.
Statement from WGN-TV
Chicago's Very Own, Merri Dee, was a one-of-a-kind legend. From WGN staff announcer to hosting parade telecasts, telethons and even the Illinois Lottery drawings, she was synonymous with WGN-TV. She was groundbreaking in the broadcasting field and an inspiration to several generations of young women. Among her greatest legacies as Director of Community Relations, she spoke at thousands of events and helped raise over $30 million dollars for WGN-TV Children's Charities, benefitting various organizations throughout Chicagoland. Merri Dee was a pioneer who will be greatly missed.
Statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot:
Amy and I are deeply saddened to learn of Merri Dee's passing.
Mrs. Dee was a homegrown, broadcasting legend whose time as an anchor and radio and talk show host made her a beloved, local celebrity. In addition to her television and radio work, she also made a huge impact on communities across our city and state through a number of philanthropic pursuits that reflected her passion for protecting vulnerable individuals such as children in need of adoptive homes. Mrs. Dee has truly made a positive and indelible mark on our city and inspired countless others to follow in her footsteps. We offer our deepest condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.
