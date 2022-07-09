metallica

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' earns 400% increase in streams post-'Stranger Things'

By Josh Johnson
EMBED <>More Videos

'Stranger Things' sends 36-year-old Metallica song back on the charts

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is the latest recipient of the coveted post-"Stranger Things" bump.

According to Billboard, the title track off the metal legends' 1986 album has seen a 400% increase in streams since it was used in the season four finale of the Netflix sci-fi series.

While that certainly is a major bump, "Master of Puppets" still has a long way to go if it hopes to match the resurgence of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," which soared all the way to the top five of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 after its use in an earlier episode of "Stranger Things" during the fourth season.

Metallica previously commented on the show's use of "Master of Puppets," which is heard during a significant scene involving the Dungeons & Dragons-loving character Eddie Munson, sharing that they were "beyond psyched" about the song's placement.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did, we were totally blown away," the band said.

Meanwhile, Metallica took to TikTok to defend any newcomers who might've just discovered the band's music through "Stranger Things," saying, "FYI -- EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnetflixmetallicau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
METALLICA
Metallica delays tour as lead singer re-enters rehab
Hiker scares cougar off by blasting Metallica
Metallica praises 10-year-old drummer's cover
TOP STORIES
Crimo family had multiple contacts with police before mass shooting
Man gains access to CTA Blue Line train operator's seat: CPD
Highland Park shooting orphan doesn't know parents are dead: ABC News
6 diners injured when car crashes into Near North Side restaurant: CPD
Lipizzan Stallion performances return to Tempel Farms
Services for 3 Highland Park shooting victims to be held Friday
Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight
Show More
Will parents face legal trouble in July 4 attack? EXPLAINED
Texas family shares Highland Park shooting survival story
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Chicago Weather: Cooler by the lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News