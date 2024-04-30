Metra adding more trains to BNSF Line weekend schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is adding weekend service on the BNSF Line.

Trains are being added on Saturdays and Sundays just in time for summer. However, they are also making some changes to the weekday schedule starting Tuesday.

"We continue to listen to our riders and adjust our schedules to meet their needs," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "We're especially excited to be able to offer more weekend service so that Metra is an even better option for anyone wanting to enjoy all the events and attractions that are part of summer in Chicago."

Metra is adding six trains to the BNSF Line's Saturday schedule and 16 trains to the line's Sunday schedule, making service the same on both days. Inbound hourly service runs from 5 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and outbound hourly service from 10 a.m. to midnight.

