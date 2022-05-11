Traffic

Metra BNSF train hits truck in Clarendon Hills; service disrupted

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Metra BNSF train hits truck in Clarendon Hills

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra BSNF train hit a truck in Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning Metra said.

The incident has led to service disruptions to inbound and outbound traffic and Metra warned customers to expect extensive delays.


Authorities have not provided any details about any potential injuries from the crash.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing a truck heavily damaged. The train also appeared to be damaged with several windows smashed.

EMBED More News Videos

A Metra BNSF train hit a truck in Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning.




Inbound Train #1304 will originate at Hinsdale due to train #1242 striking a vehicle.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficclarendon hillstrain accidentmetracrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Joe Biden Kankakee: POTUS visiting farm, IBEW convention
Apparent Oak Lawn road rage shooting leaves 1 wounded
Armed person inside Romeoville bank fatally shot by SWAT: police
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Side shooting, CPD says
Show More
Lincoln Park residents meet with CPD over rising crime
CPS softball team forced to forfeit game for lack of school buses
Chicago expanding free lead pipe replacement program
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday and cooler lakeside
More TOP STORIES News