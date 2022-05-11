Metra BNSF train hits truck in Clarendon Hills; service disrupted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11837447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Metra BNSF train hit a truck in Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning.

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra BSNF train hit a truck in Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning Metra said.The incident has led to service disruptions to inbound and outbound traffic and Metra warned customers to expect extensive delays.Authorities have not provided any details about any potential injuries from the crash.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing a truck heavily damaged. The train also appeared to be damaged with several windows smashed.Inbound Train #1304 will originate at Hinsdale due to train #1242 striking a vehicle.Further details on the incident were not immediately available.