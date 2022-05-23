Metra Electric Line announces schedule changes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra's Electric Line makes many schedule changes in the south suburbs Monday.They are designed to help passengers deal with the temporary closure of the 147th Street-Sibley Station in Harvey.The agency will add trains and extra stops, and make some trains express."These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to adjust our schedules as we recover from the pandemic and meet the changing needs of My Metra riders," said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. "We will continue to make periodic schedule adjustments to our lines as the situation changes."The changes include:-A new inbound Train 710 will depart from University Park at 7:27 a.m. and make all stops to Kensington, then express to 59th St. (U. of Chicago), and then make stops at 11th St., Van Buren, and Millennium, arriving at 8:33 a.m.-Outbound Train 131 will be split into two trains: The train that retains that number, Train 131, will depart from Millennium at 4:08 p.m., make stops at Van Buren St. and Museum Campus/11th St., express to 55th-56th-57th St., express to Homewood and then make all stops to University Park; and a new Train 165 will depart from Millennium at 4:11 p.m., make stops at Van Buren and Museum Campus/11th St., then express to 51st/53rd St. (Hyde Park), make stops at 55th-56th-57th St., 59th St. (U. of Chicago), flag stop at 63rd St., then express to Kensington and make all stops between Kensington and Homewood.-Outbound Trains 117 and 121 will become express trains serving Kensington to University Park, and new Trains 617 and 621 will serve Millennium to Kensington.- Inbound Trains 120 and 124 will become express trains serving University Park to Kensington and new Trains 620 and 624 will serve Kensington to Millennium.-Midday inbound Trains 158 and 160 and midday outbound Trains 161 and 163 will be eliminated to lengthen work windows around the 147th St./ Sibley Station rehabilitation project. That station is closed until fall 2023 while the work proceeds.-Minor changes were made to several other trains to add stops at McCormick Place, 47th St., 27th St., 51st/53rd St. (Hyde Park) and 59th St. (U. of Chicago) or to reflect operating conditions; riders are advised to check their train's schedule to see if it changed.