Truck driver killed after being hit by Metra Milwaukee District North train in Hainesville ID'd

HAINSEVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 41-year-old Wheeling man was killed after the truck he was driving was hit by a Metra Milwaukee District North Line train Monday morning in north suburban Hainesville.The man was identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as Jesus Castrejon. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force injuries from the crash.Castrejon was driving a dump truck on a private road in Hainesville when it was struck by the Metra train around 7 a.m.The crash cause the Metra train to partially derail. A passenger onboard the train suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening.The road is gravel, and leads to a shooting range. Authorities said a gravel truck was traversing that road apparently on the way to the shooting range when it stopped on the tracks.The private road has no lights or gate. Since the road is on private property, Metra said by law, no lights nor gates are required. This crossing has only a warning signs.According to data acquired by the ABC7 I-Team, in 2021 there were 124 collisions between trains and vehicles at crossings, 19 at private crossings or a little more than 15% of collisions.