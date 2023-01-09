4 injured after Rock Island Metra train hits vehicle in Morgan Park: CFD

A Metra train crash near 115th Street and Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park injured 4 Monday morning, Chicago fire officials say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured, one critically, after a Metra Rock Island train hit a vehicle Monday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, Chicago fire officials said.

Train 302 hit a vehicle near 115th Street and Marshfield Avenue sometime before 7:30 a.m. in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, Metra said.

Chicago fire officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and three passengers were taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.

The tracks reopened about 8:45 a.m., but Metra said some delays on the Rock Island Line remained.