OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra Southwest Service Line train struck a vehicle in southwest suburban Oak Lawn Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near the Oak Lawn Patriot Station.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene with a badly damaged car up against a building.

Inbound and outbound service was initially stopped. As of 8:48 a.m., inbound trains were operating with delays up to 45 minutes.