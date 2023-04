Metra UP North service halted after train fatally strikes pedestrian in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was struck and killed by a Metra train in north suburban Evanston Monday morning, police said.

Metra said inbound and outbound movement on the union Pacific North line has been halted after train 322 struck a person near Central Street.

Evanston police said the person was killed.

Extensive delays are anticipated, Metra said.

Further details were not immediately available.