Metra UP-NW service disrupted after train hits pedestrian near Norwood Park

NORWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train struck a pedestrian near Norwood Park Monday morning, Metra said.

Metra said inbound and outbound service have been halted near Norwood Park after train #634 hit a pedestrian.

Metra said extensive delays are expected.

Further details were not immediately available.