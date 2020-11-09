Metropolitan Family Services' Mpower the Night goes virtual this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After what's been an especially violent summer, peace in Chicago streets can seem like an impossible battle.
This weekend alone, 43 people were shot.
But there are groups, and people, who are trying to make change.
Ric Estrada, President and CEO of Metropolitan Family Services, talked about how "MPower the Night" will be aimed at combatting the violence.
"Mpower the Night" is normally Metropolitan Family Services' annual gala, but has gone virtual for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Mpower the Night will feature a unique and important dialogue, exploring the realities of violence prevention and the reasons to feel hopeful about peace in Chicago. We'll hear from those directly involved in the conflicts our city faces about what is needed to establish and maintain peace," according to Metropolitan Family Services.
Metropolitan Family Services will use the proceeds from the event to further their mission of empowering families to learn, earn, heal and thrive.
"We're opening it up for the entire City of Chicago to watch," Estrada said. The event will feature conversations between leaders from different parts of Chicago.
Thursday's virtual event is free, and registration is available online.
