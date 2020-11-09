Community & Events

Metropolitan Family Services' Mpower the Night goes virtual this year

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After what's been an especially violent summer, peace in Chicago streets can seem like an impossible battle.

This weekend alone, 43 people were shot.

RELATED: Chicago gun violence up as weekend violence leaves 43 shot, 6 fatally across city

But there are groups, and people, who are trying to make change.

Ric Estrada, President and CEO of Metropolitan Family Services, talked about how "MPower the Night" will be aimed at combatting the violence.

"Mpower the Night" is normally Metropolitan Family Services' annual gala, but has gone virtual for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mpower the Night will feature a unique and important dialogue, exploring the realities of violence prevention and the reasons to feel hopeful about peace in Chicago. We'll hear from those directly involved in the conflicts our city faces about what is needed to establish and maintain peace," according to Metropolitan Family Services.

Metropolitan Family Services will use the proceeds from the event to further their mission of empowering families to learn, earn, heal and thrive.

"We're opening it up for the entire City of Chicago to watch," Estrada said. The event will feature conversations between leaders from different parts of Chicago.

Thursday's virtual event is free, and registration is available online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicago crimegun violencechicago violencefundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker to announce Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations for IL Regions 5,7,8; 10,573 new cases reported
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Show More
Several Chicago connections to Biden's COVID-19 advisory board
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on The Terminal urban workspace in Humboldt Park
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Chicago Weather: Windy with mix of sun, clouds and record warmth Monday
More TOP STORIES News