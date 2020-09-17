Community & Events

Mexican Independence Day celebration causes overnight traffic gridlock in Loop

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands celebrating Mexican Independence Day flooded the streets in downtown Chicago overnight, creating a major traffic gridlock.

Cars were decked out with Mexican Flags as people got out of their vehicles to celebrate in the streets, some even burning rubber, with car horns beeping and music playing.

Mexican Independence Day has been an annual tradition in South Chicago but this year the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade in Little Village was also canceled.

So without the neighborhood celebrations, car caravans have come together to commemorate the holiday.

There was gridlock in the Loop at some points along with areas of Lake Shore Drive and parts of expressways leading into the city.

RELATED: South Loop hit-and-run critically injures woman, 61; Good Samaritans use Mexican flag to help

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management said it received possible intelligence regarding possible disrupters seeking to hijack the integrity of the celebrations and caravans so it enacted some short term closures in various neighborhoods. However, there have been no reports of any disrupters.

No arrests were reported downtown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopmexicantrafficculture
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
OB Kennedy Expressway lanes blocked after motorcycle crash at Addison
Lake Forest road rage shooting leaves 1 injured
Jefferson Park 'Back the Blue' rally draws hundreds of supporters, counter-protest
Pritzker says Region 7 restrictions could be removed, IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Sally weakens but still dumping rain; Rivers threaten flooding
Sony Playstation 5 to release Nov. 12 at $500
Show More
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
Police changed reports, officials intentionally delayed release of video in Daniel Prude death
Senators seek highest civilian honor for Emmett Till and his mother
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, much cooler
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
More TOP STORIES News