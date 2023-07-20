'MJ the Musical' opens at Nederlander Theatre next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "MJ the Musical" is center-stage at the Nederlander Theatre in Chicago in less than two weeks.

Two of the actors who play Michael Jackson told ABC7 Chicago about this Tony-winning stage extravaganza, remembering one of the most influential musical icons of the time.

"MJ the Musical" opens at the Nederlander Theatre on Aug. 1, and runs through Sept. 2.

"Michael Jackson was my musical hero, so this was so special to me because I knew how hard Michael worked," said Roman Banks, who plays Jackson.

Banks, in the lead role, has a goal center stage.

"I really wanted to focus on the man. We know the music; we know the moves. I wanted people to leave feeling they understood him to a degree they hadn't before," he said. "I want people to be like, 'I really enjoyed the music, I really enjoyed the dance, but I really learned something about Michael. I really felt for Michael more than I thought I would have.' That's been my goal throughout this process. His energy was so consistent, and his energy was so powerful and he just gave his all at any given moment. I just try to remind myself to keep that energy as long as I can."

Brandon Lee Harris is a Chicago native playing Jackson in flashbacks.

He grew up on the West Side, and went to school on the North Side. Harris is staying with his mom during the run in his hometown.

"I remember my brothers used to fight over who could moonwalk the best; I won, as you can see," Harris said. "He's obviously my inspiration, my No. 1, so I thought this might be right, this could happen. I'm so grateful and ecstatic to just be living it; it doesn't feel real."

Banks said opening night will be the first time most of his family is able to come.

"What is my mom gonna think of this? It's gonna blow her mind. 'Cause my mom introduced me to this music, so it's going to be a full circle moment," he said. "That is the kind of influence I don't know if we'll ever see again because it shifted time and entertainment forever."