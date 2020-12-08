Arts & Entertainment

Disney's Aladdin on Broadway star Michael James Scott releases 'A Fierce Christmas' album

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Broadway star moves from the stage, to the studio..

Michael James Scott is known for singing "You ain't never had a friend like me" as the genie from Aladdin on stage.

But in an interview with Janet Davies, the star says "you ain't never" heard a Christmas album like this one.

It's called "A Fierce Christmas."

"We all need joy at the end of all of this crazy year," said Scott. "This year there's been a racial awakening, they're marching for equality and inclusivity and we're all in the middle of a pandemic and for me my answer to that and my protest to it all is joy, that's where this came from."

Releasing a Christmas album has been a lifelong dream for Scott, 39.

"People practice their Oscar speeches, their Emmy speeches and all that, meanwhile I've been practicing my album for as long as I can remember," Scott said. "Bringin in my Broadway influence, my gospel influence, just sprinkling theastis on it, that's what's up."

Scott doesn't know when he can be back on stage again. He performed at the Disney On Broadway Benefit concert that was streamed to help artists out of work.

"It is the heart of New York City," said Scott. "The arts pulse beat that is New York City is no longer there right now and even in Chicago like the Goodman, Steppenwolf, Cadillac Theatre, I love it so much and Chicago has been really good to me in my career. We will be back."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonew yorkrecordcelebrityholidaymusicchristmasmusic newsaladdin on broadwaybroadway
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,910 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths
Top Chicago mob boss escaped secret fed case, outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID
Man jumps from 3rd floor window to escape robbery in Lisle
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan ecosystems endangered by pollution, plastics
Minority communities skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine
CPD honors officer who died after COVID-19 battle
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Show More
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
COVID-19 testing coming to O'Hare, Midway airports
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
More TOP STORIES News