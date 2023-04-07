Teen charged with breaking in to Michael Jordan's Highland Park home: report

A teenager has reportedly been charged with breaking into Michael Jordan's Highland Park home on Point Drive Tuesday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager has reportedly been charged with breaking into Michael Jordan's Highland Park home on Tuesday.

Police told our news partner The Daily Herald it does not appear that the 18-year-old suspect wanted to take anything from the house, and that only a window was damaged.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, of Mundelein, was charged with criminal trespass to residence and two counts of criminal damage to property -- all misdemeanors. He was booked by Highland Park police and released on a recognizance bond, which means he did not have to pay money to stay out of jail while his case is pending, the Herald reported.

A minor was also taken into custody.

Lake County sheriff's deputies and K-9 units were seen investigating on the property earlier this week.

The NBA legend initially put the Point Drive home up for sale for $29 million in 2012, but it has not been sold.