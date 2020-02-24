Society

Michael Jordan tears up remembering 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial

LOS ANGELES -- NBA legend Michael Jordan teared up, sharing memories of Kobe Bryant during the memorial for the Lakers' MVP and his daughter Gianna.

Jordan, who visibly emotional and crying at the Staples Center event, said Kobe was a like a "little brother" who he was very close to as he talked about Bryant's legacy.

"What he accomplished as a basketball player, as a businessman, as a storyteller and as a father... Kobe left nothing in the tank, he left it all on the floor," Jordan said.

Jordan also joked during the memorial that his tears would end up another infamous meme.

"Now I'll have to look at another crying meme for the next... I told my wife I wasn't going to do this as I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years, but that is what Kobe Bryant does to me."

Speakers and performers at the memorial included Vanessa Bryant, Beyonce, Diana Taurasi and Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Kimmel and Alicia Keys among others.

Shaq pays tribute to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial: 'You're heaven's MVP'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countystaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantmichael jordanmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News