Collection of shoes worn by Michael Jordan in 6 NBA Finals sold at auction for $8M

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 3, 2024 1:06PM
NEW YORK (WLS) -- Chicago hoops history was made Friday after a collection of Michael Jordan memorabilia sold for a record amount at auction.

Six Air Jordan sneakers worn by Jordan in the finals of each of his six Bulls NBA championships sold for $8 million.

They are now the most expensive game-worn sneakers ever sold.

Sotheby's hosted the New York auction to sell the set of sneakers.

Each shoe was worn by Michael Jordan in the clinching game of each playoff run. The set is called "The Dynasty Collection."

