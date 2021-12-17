Michael Jordan's NBA debut ticket stub breaks record, sells for $264K

The highest-graded ticket stub (bestowed with a grade of EX-MT 6 from Professional Sports Authenticator, or PSA) from Michael Jordan's NBA debut sold for $264,000 at auction, breaking the record for most expensive collectible sports ticket ever sold, ESPN reported.
The sale, conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions, includes a 20% buyer's premium. Even without said premium, the sale still would have broken the previous record, set in October when a ticket stub from Game 3 of the 1903 (and first) World Series sold for $175,000 at Christie's.
Jordan made his NBA debut on Oct. 26, 1984, at the now-demolished Chicago Stadium. More than 13,000 were in attendance to see Jordan's Bulls beat the Washington Bullets 109-93.
Jordan scored 16 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 7 assists. He also blocked four shots, the third-most by a rookie in a team's season opener all time.
The stub is yet another item from Jordan's rookie season that has cropped up recently. In late October, a pair of game-worn sneakers from Jordan's rookie season sold at Sotheby's for $1.472 million, which decimated the record for most expensive game-worn footwear, which had also been held by Jordan.
Related Video
Jordan drops 16 points in NBA debut
On Oct. 26, 1984, Michael Jordan scored 16 points and added 6 rebounds and 7 assists in his NBA debut against the Bullets.