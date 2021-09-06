'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

BROOKLYN -- An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say the 54-year-old Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar, was discovered by a family member.

Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, authorities say.



"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his publicist said. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.







Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of "We Build the Block."

HBO released the following statement:

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."

