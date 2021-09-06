'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

Police say the 54-year-old Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar, was discovered by a family member.
Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, authorities say.
"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his publicist said. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."
Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.
Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021
May you RIP. God bless.
Please God No. I can’t take this pain. Death cannot be this normal.— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) September 6, 2021
All I want for black entertainers is for them to be able to grow old.— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 6, 2021
Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of "We Build the Block."
HBO released the following statement:
"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."
WATCH | Michael K. Williams interviewed on 'Here and Now'
