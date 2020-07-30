Politics

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

CHICAGO -- ABC7 Eyewitness News has learned Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is in the process of asking all members of the Democratic caucus if he should step down.

Some Democrats have called for his resignation after Madigan was implicated in a ComEd bribery scheme.

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

Criminal charges filed earlier this month by the U.S. Attorney in Chicago said Madigan secretly benefited from bribes the electrical utility admits to paying. Madigan has not been charged in the federal investigation.

ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to conclude the multi-year federal investigation into suspected illegal lobbying, political craft and sweetheart contract deals.

As part of the agreement, ComEd admitted that its efforts to influence and reward "Public Official A," or the Speaker of the Illinois House, "began in or around 2011 and continued through in or around 2019."

Prosecutors state that the person identified as House Speaker Madigan sought to obtain from ComEd sweetheart contracts and money for himself and various associates "such as precinct captains" who operated in his legislative district.
